Simphiwe Dana is one of the Mzansi singers who have been honoured with a Heritage Day mural.

Simphiwe Dana features in Heritage Day mural along with others vocalists. Image: @simphiwedana

Source: Instagram

The singer, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Mandisi Dyantyis and Nobuhle feature in the mural which was revealed on Friday, 2 September to mark the beginning of Heritage Month.

Platoon, an artist services company, honoured the vocal stars as part of the festivities to celebrate the important month in the South African calendar.

In a statement, the company gave the musicians their flowers for their cultural contribution to music. The vocalists have worked with some of the country's award-winning producers such as Sun-El Musician and Kabza De Small.

Simphiwe Dana has shared the stage with almost all the top artists in Mzansi and has brought the country hits such as Ndiredi, Ndize Mama Tata and Bantu Biko Street.

The mural is on Fox Street in Maboneng. The public can view the mural from this month to November.

