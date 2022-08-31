Popular rapper and Amapiano star Reason also known as Sizwe Alakine has called upon music bodies in the country to work with the younger generation

Reason shared his sentiments following the recent SA Music Awards which fans have said was a flop

He said entities such as SAMRO and RISA should have the likes of DJ Maphorisa on its board of directors for new ideas

Top Mzansi rapper and Amapiano star Sizwe Alakine also known as Reason has taken to social media to call upon South African music bodies to work to work with the younger generations of aritists.

Reason's plea comes following the South Africa Music Awards that caused a stir on social media. Many people said the award ceremony which was hosted by Lawrence Maleka and Nandi Madida was flop. The event which was returning after a two year break failed to live up to Mzansi's expectations despite being held on two separate days.

According to TimesLIVE, the rapper was referring to the SAMPRA Artist of the Year category that disappointed many. Reason took to his Twitter to say music bodies should work with the like of DJ Maphosrisa to avoid embarrassment. He wrote:

“Dear @RiSARAV @SAMROMusic @OfficialSAMPRA please get young music executives on your boards now. There’s no way you’re gonna embarrass us and yourselves like this . Invite Maphorisa to be a part of your collective or something. We are losing faith in you like this. Please.”

