Reality television star and brand influencer has finally shared pictures of her husband, Nzuzo Njilo, and a glimpse of her baby Sky

Nketsi announced that she welcomed her baby a few weeks ago, months after speculations that she was pregnant

The new mom showed off her husband in an Instagram post that has since gotten thousands of likes and comments from her fans

South Africans have been glued to Faith Nketsi's social media pages since the announcement that she welcomed her baby a few weeks ago.

Faith Nketsi shared a lovely picture of her husband Nzuzo Njilo and baby Sky on Instagram. Image: @faith.nketsi and @MusaKhawula.

The star has been sharing details about her pregnancy which she managed to keep top secret until the birth of her baby, whose gender is yet to be revealed.

According to ZAlebs, the Have Faith star took to her Instagram page to share a family photo with her husband, Nzuzo Njilo and another picture showing a glimpse of baby Sky. Nketsi told fans that she was seven months pregnant when the photos were taken. She also revealed that she was excited because her baby bump was starting to show. She wrote:

"Mommy and Daddy love you so much... I was 7 months pregnant in those pictures and I remember how happy I was because my baby bump was finally starting to show and take shape. Agh, fun times ☺️"

Social media users were delighted to finally get a glimpse of Faith Nketsi's adorable family. Many took to her timeline to share their comments.

@londie_london_official said:

"Beautiful."

@nhlanhla_khwiyane wrote:

"Please, I love this mom and wife, Faith."

@ntombi__mbele added:

"This is so beautiful."

