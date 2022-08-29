Sithelo Shozi is not entertaining trolls who are saying she has suddenly gone quiet with her allegations against Andile Mpisane because MaMkhize paid her

The mother of three who was in Turkey for new teeth and cosmetic surgery left peeps scratching their heads about her source of income

One brave social media user decided to speak up and said the wealthy businesswoman paid the DJ off

Sithelo Shozi came out guns blazing at peeps who suggested that she was paid off not to continue with her gender-based violence allegations against her baby daddy Andile Mpisane.

Sithelo Shozi has denied claims that Shauwn Mkhize gave her money in exchange for her silence. Image: @kwa_mamkhize and @sithelo.

Source: Instagram

Shozi, who has two babies with the Royal AM chairman, opened a can of worms when she released photos alleging that Mpisane used to beat her to a pulp. The star even started a petition asking for the public's help to have Andile in court.

After weeks of trending online, Sithelo decided to stop pursuing the matter, went for a BBL, and bought new teeth in Turkey. According to ZAlebs, peeps noted that Sithelo Shozi was paid to keep quiet.

Undeniably the queen of clap backs, the mother of three, dragged the social media user who made the assumption. She took to her Twitter page to say that the peep is drunk.

In another post, Sithelo responded to a peep who had asked about her petition, saying she still stands by her truth. The star added that she is no longer commenting on the matter because it is now being handled by her attorneys. She wrote:

"My silence is just merely me refraining from saying much as it’s a court matter. I hope that clears your concern."

