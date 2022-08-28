Television and radio presenter Karabo Ntshweng has had her fans and followers glued to their phones as she shared her beautiful journey to becoming a married woman

The former child star caused a buzz on social media a few weeks ago when she shared snaps from her traditional wedding

Weeks later, Karabo Ntshweng and her husband David Molotlhanyi left peeps at a loss for words when they posted pictures from their perfect wedding

Popular South African media personality Karabo Ntshweng is officially off the market. The star who has been sharing updates about her journey to becoming a married woman revealed that she finally had her dreamy white wedding.

Media personality Karabo Ntshweng finally shared pictures from her white wedding. Image: @karabontshweng.

Source: Instagram

Karabo Ntshweng got the streets buzzing when she shared snaps from her beautiful traditional wedding. The former YoTV presenter said it was beautiful to see two Tswana families uniting. She also thanked her family and friends for a wonderful send-off.

Weekes later, Ntshweng shared stunning pictures from her bachelorette and pre-wedding photoshoot. According to ZAlebs, the stunner headed to her Instagram page days later to reveal that she was now officially Mrs Molotlhanyi.

The star's fans and industry colleagues took to her timeline to celebrate her new union with her.

@pearlmodiadie said:

"So stunning!! Congratulations you two!!"

@omuhlegela commented:

"This was such a beautiful wedding: most beautiful bride."

@thando_thabethe wrote:

"Congratulations you guys ."

@mslelob noted:

"Oh man Karabo ❤️❤️❤️ so beautiful! Congratulations guys."

@tshepivundla added:

"You looked stunning congratulations guys."

