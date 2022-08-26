Carol Tshabalala took to social media to share photos from her traditional wedding to a man whose identity she has yet to reveal to netizens

Tshabalala announced on Instagram that her boo proposed and posted a photo of the massive lush rock

Other celebs who have recently married include talented DJ and reality TV star DJ Zinhle and former YoTV Karabo Ntshweng

Carol Tshabalala got married to her bae in a lavish traditional ceremony. Image: @simplycarol8

Carol Tshabalala has finally married her unknown bae.

The sports presenter stunned South Africa when she announced her engagement on social media, flaunting her diamond and claiming her man has impeccable taste.

Following lobola negotiations going smoothly, Carol posted gorgeous pictures of the traditional ceremony on Instagram. The new makoti wore a traditional breathtaking blue dress. Carol shared the following lovely wedding photos on Instagram:

This is not Carol's first marriage. Tshabalala married Solomon Manana when she was 19 years old, according to ZAlebs. Carol and Manana, however, divorced after having two children.

Other well-known faces who got married recently

Celebville has been buzzing with wedding vibes. DJ Zinhle and her bae Murdah Bongz recently announced their marriage. The talented DJ revealed on her reality show DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected that Bongz had visited her family to ask for her hand in marriage. The sweet act occurred six months ago.

Former YoTV host Karabo Ntshweng also disclosed that she married her boo in a traditional and beautiful wedding ceremony. This comes after people speculated online two years ago that she was pregnant, according to ZAlebs.

