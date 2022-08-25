One beautiful young lady posted her most precious prize yet on her socials and wowed her cyber friends

She surprised her followers and flexed her new whip, which suits her adorable style perfectly

Boniswe had a ball taking fun videoes of her car at the dealership and also took a few good snaps with the fam

A good woman thanked God for her blessing of getting a brand new whip and showed off His wonderful work in a spiritual Instagram video.

A grateful praying lady welcomed her new whip with the Philippians 4:6-7 Bible quote. Image: bonisiwe_b/Instagram

She was accompanied by her closest friends and family to collect her automobile at the dealership. A sheet covering her car pulled away and revealed a cute black Kia.

Bonisiwe took a few lovely snaps with the car and her family before driving off in her whip. When sharing her clip, she thanked God with a warm Zulu gospel song, Ngiyabonga by Mahalia Buchana.

Bonisiwe quoted the Bible verse Philippians 4:6-7. According to Good News, the scripture read:

"Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything. By prayer and petition and with thanksgiving, present your requests to God."

She introduced her new whip, "Zanokuhle" (bring blessings) to the world and penned:

"Welcome home to my baby, Zanokuhle."

Netizens were over the moon by her wonderful news and congratulated her abundantly in the comment section.

See some of the reactions she got from friends and followers below:

@ke_tshwarimaeko commented:

"Congratulations, baby!"

@gabi_shokane said:

"Congratulations!"

@missphaahla reacted:

"Congratulations, mama."

@q_ikho responded:

"Aah man, congratulations."

@issa_moniquee wrote:

"God is good. Congratulations forever faithful."

beyonce_mwahle replied:

"Congratulations! ❤️May God protect and guide you always."

Excited Mzansi lady shows off stunning brand new whip: “That's a machine”

In a similar story, Briefly News reported on another woman who got herself a dope new whip and also posted it on socials. TikTok user @lamantungwagp will be unstoppable on Mzansi streets with her new white Volkswagen car.

The stunning lady posted a video in which a car salesman pulls off the cover and surprises @lamantungwagp with her new machine.

One impressed viewer of the clip wrote:

"Congrats, my darling. That is a machine."

