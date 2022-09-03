A list of the country's worst rappers caused a buzz on social media as peeps shared their thoughts

Some said some of the rappers deserved to be on the list, while others felt a lot of whack rappers were left out

Cassper Nyovest is one of the rappers that fans feel should be added to the list of the worst rappers in Mzansi

Fans have called for Cassper Nyovest to be added to the list of the country's worst rappers. Many said Mufasa should be on the list because his rap game is not good anymore.

Fans have called for Cassper Nyovest to be added to the list of worst rappers. Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

Rappers on the list include Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena, Boity Thulo, Reason, Nadia Nakai and Zulu Boy. The now popular caused a frenzy online as social media users shared their two cents.

According to ZAlebs, some Twitter users said the list was fair, but others called for the addition of stars such as Cassper Nyovest and AKA. The calls for the Amademoni hitmaker to be added to the list of the country's worst rappers comes just hours after the release of his reply to Big Zulu's 150 Bars titled 4 Steps Back.

@mithisa commented:

"Boity,reason, gigi lamayne?? Where's AKA and his Buddy Mufasa? How did emtee not make this list?"

@EyeCanSeeHorus added:

"You just hate him thats all.... he literally out writes a lot of people in the top 10 best rappers in SA ... and he is conscious about his lyrics. I dont like him but i recognize quality."

