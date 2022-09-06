L'vovo has shared that he's grateful for life after surviving a horrific crash in his hometown of Newcastle in May this year

The Kwaito legend spent weeks in hospital where he was wheelchair-bound and also had to spend some time recovering at home after he was discharged

The Resista hitmaker shared that he's ready to gig again and is now taking bookings after doctors gave him a go ahead to perform again

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

L'vovo has shared that he's grateful for life after his horrific accident in Newcastle earlier this year.

L’vovo has shared that he's grateful for life after horrific car accident. Image: @lvovosa

Source: Instagram

The Resista hitmaker's whip collided with a truck when he was in his hometown. He landed in hospital following the crash and couldn't walk on his own for a couple of months after the May crash.

Daily Sun reports that the Kwaito legend still limps when he walks even thought doctors helped him walk on his own again. L'vovo was wheelchair-bound for almost a month, reports the publication.

The star spent some time recovering at home after he was discharged from hospital. He didn't perform at the time and he's now ready to gig again. He shared that he's now fit to get on stage and do what he knows best.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He told the publication that he has fully healed and his doctors have given him the approval to perform again. He added that he'll forever be grateful to his ancestors for protecting him during the accident.

L'vovo pens sweet note to fans who showed him love after Newcastle accident

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that L'vovo has been discharged from hospital. The star took to social media to share that he's now recovering at home after his car collided with a truck in Newcastle a few months back.

The Kwaito legend penned a sweet note to all the people who supported him while he was still in hospital. Mzansi celebs and L'vovo's fans took to his comment section on Instagram to wish him a speedy recovery.

_thando_nsiba wrote:

"Siyabonga usuphumile. Wishing you a speedy recovery at home."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News