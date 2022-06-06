L'vovo penned a sweet note to all the fans and celeb friends who supported him while he was in hospital after a serious car crash

The Kwaito legend's VW Polo collided head-on with a truck in Newcastle when he was returning to Durban about a month back

The star's celeb friends and his fans took to his timeline to wish him a speedy recovery as he's now recovering at home

L'vovo has been discharged from hospital. The star took to social media to share that he's now recovering at home after his car collided with a truck in Newcastle about a month ago.

L’vovo has thanked his fans for supporting him while he was in hospital. Image: @lvovosa

Source: Instagram

The Kwaito legend penned a sweet note to all the people who supported him while he was still in hospital. According to TshisaLIVE, the Resista hitmaker wrote:

"I want to take this moment and let you know how much you are appreciated. You are all true angels to me, and I'm more grateful to you than words can express."

Mzansi celebs and L'vovo's fans took to his comment section on Instagram to wish him a speedy recovery.

simzngema wrote:

"Get well soon."

dladla_mshunqisi commented:

"Speedy recovery."

brendamtambo said:

"Awww Bhut, get better soon."

_thando_nsiba wrote:

"Siyabonga usuphumile. Wishing you a speedy recovery at home."

village_gal_whuzmadeit added:

"Speedy recovery, bhuti. All the best."

L'vovo is learning to walk again after his car accident

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that L'vovo is reportedly learning to walk again following a horrific car crash. The Kwaito legend apparently collided head-on with a truck in his hometown of Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal a few weeks back.

The Resista hitmaker shared that he woke up in ICU after the accident. Although he is still in hospital, the star shared that he's grateful that he's out of the intensive care unit, adding that he doesn't know how he got out his wrecked car alive.

Isolezwe reported that L'vovo is now attending physiotherapy. He told the publication that he hopes he will be discharged soon as it was only his leg that got seriously injured during the crash.

