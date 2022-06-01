Kwaito star L'vovo is learning to walk again following a head-on collision with a truck while driving from his family home in Newcastle

The Resista hitmaker shared that he's grateful for life since he's now out of ICU and hopes to be discharged soon following last month's accident

The star also shared that he was not seriously injured during the crash and that he's now attending physiotherapy classes to learn to walk again

L'vovo is reportedly learning to walk again following a horrific car crash. The Kwaito legend apparently collided head-on with a truck in his hometown of Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal a few weeks back.

Kwaito star L’vovo is glad to be alive after being involved in a car accident in Newcastle. Image: @lvovosa

Source: Instagram

The Resista hitmaker shared that he woke up in ICU after the accident. Although he is still in hospital, the star shared that he's grateful that he's out of the intensive care unit, adding that he doesn't know how he got out his wrecked car alive.

Isolezwe reports that L'vovo is now attending physiotherapy. He told the publication that he hopes he will be discharged soon as it was only his leg that got seriously injured during the crash.

The South African reports that the collision happened while the artist was driving his VW Polo from his family home in Newcastle.

L'vovo loses his mother, pens touching message

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that musician L'vovo lost his mother. The Kwaito legend penned a touching tribute to his late mom on Wednesday, 14 July, 2021.

The Resista hitmaker shared that his mom was his advisor, a friend and his biggest supporter. The artist took to social media and shared snaps of himself with his mother. In a lengthy post on Instagram, the star wrote:

"DEAR MAMA. Thank you for being my mother, a friend, a pillar advisor. I’m the man I am today because of your teachings. You gave me everything I wanted in life raising me as a single parent, thank you. You were always there for me giving me support in whatever I was doing and never judged me."

