Social media influencer Kabelo Boshielo, also known as Mzulu Wa Limpopo, is set to make his debut on TV

Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela shared on Twitter that Kabelo will make his appearance on My Brother's Keeper soon

Social media users flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

Influencer Kabelo Boshielo bagged himself an acting gig. Image: @mybrotherskeeper, @kabeloBoshielo

Twitter influencer Kabelo Boshielo recently bagged an acting role in the new Mzansi Magic Weeknight telenovela.

Phil Mphela congratulates Kabelo Boshielo

Online Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela recently announced and congratulated his fellow influencer Kabelo Boshielo on X, formerly Twitter, that he will join the Mzansi Magic's My Brother's Keeper family soon.

Phil wrote:

"Kabelo Boshielo on My Brother’s Keeper. One of the few Twitter influencers not made jajarag by Elon’s money has gotten a minor role in the new Mzansi Magic telenovela. Congrats, Mzulu Wa Limpopo!"

See the post below:

The social media influencer will be playing Thabang, a new character that will be introduced soon in the 49th episode.

Tweeps congratulate Kabelo for bagging the acting gig on My Brother's Keeper

Shortly after Phil shared the news on social media, his followers went on and congratulated Kabelo for bagging the role on My Brother's Keeper, though it is a minor role:

@DaisyUndisputed wrote:

"Congratulations."

@kelow_C applauded his former crush:

"lol, congratulations, former crush."

@lelo_kgoale said:

"So happy for him, Nkosiyam."

@OnalennaMosweuG shared:

"Congratulations mmata God is good, Nkosiyam."

@Thembisile_Q praised Kabelo:

"He's always been the kindest. I'm so happy for him."

@karaboYakoena wrote:

"Congratulations, brother."

Zola Nombona gushes over new role in My Brother's Keeper

Recently, Zola Nombona also made headlines as she secured a new role in Mzansi Magic's new telenovela, My Brother's Keeper. Zola posted a trailer of her character gushing over it on her Instagram timeline. She wrote:

"My latest offering: Meet Fakazile Shabalala - The King Maker. It’s a journey I’m so excited to share with you guys finally. Delving into this character has been so amazing. I’m so grateful to God for this opportunity. Let’s meet on the 23rd of October at 19:30 on @mzansimagic, The Home of Local."

Mzansi cannot wait to watch My Brother's Keeper

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Mzansi Magic confirmed online that the new telenovela that will replace Gomora, which used to be a fan-favourite show on Weeknights, is My Brother's Keeper.

Shortly after an X user, @jabu_macdonald posted a snippet of some of the actors that will be seen on the all-new telenovela, netizens got super excited about the show, and they can't wait to view it.

