An all-new telenovela, My Brother's Keeper, will replace the weeknight show Gomora

The likes of Zola Nombona, Sparky Xulu, Sdumo Mtshali and Wiseman Mncube will headline the telenovela

Netizens are super excited for My Brother's Keeper to start as they can't wait to see how it will rival other Mzansi shows

The new telenovela 'My Brother's Keeper' will hit your screens on Monday, 23 October 2023. Image: @sparkyxulu, @sdumomtshali, @wisemanmncube

Source: Instagram

Mzansi Magic never disappoints when it comes to delivering content and saucy TV shows to their viewers across the country. The channel will be giving us an all-new telenovela soon.

My Brother's Keeper replaces Gomora

As it was reported and announced earlier, Mzansi's favourite weeknight telenovela that played on Mzansi Magic Gomora was said to be canned soon, and it will come to an end in October 2023.

Mzansi Magic officially confirmed that an all-new telenovela will replace the show titled My Brother's Keeper, which is set to start on Monday, 23 October 2023, same time as when Gomora plays.

The show will give us a star-studded cast, which consists of Sparky Xulu, Sdumo Mtshali, Wiseman Mncube, Zola Nombona, Nelisa Mchunu and Rosemary Zimu.

Shirley Adonisi, who is the M-Net's local entertainment channels director, shared with Briefly News:

"We have consistently provided our audience with top-notch local entertainment spanning various genres. As we prepare for the debut of 'My Brother's Keeper,' we are excited to introduce yet another excellently crafted and professionally produced series to our DStv Compact subscribers."

Netizens can't wait to watch My Brother's Keeper

Shortly after an X user, @jabu_macdonald posted a snippet of some of the actors that will be seen on the all-new telenovela, netizens got super excited about the show and can't wait to view it.

See the post here:

Check out some of the comments below:

@_Aura_K said:

"E qala neng??"

@Its_Sbosh wrote:

"This cast is giving."

@Nonto41309149 replied:

"Mlungisi, Zwide no Sbu… say no more."

@MhlangaBheka responded:

"Cast gives me goosebumps."

@SekgethoLerato said:

"The Phakathwayo Brothers."

@Fehrrrr wrote:

"The casting guys, we're eating. What time slot?"

@Precious_got replied:

"Mkhululi sambane."

