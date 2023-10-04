Multi-Grammy Award winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo are giving back to the community

The Isichathamiya group has gotten candid about opening an academy to help develop upcoming artists

They are currently on their Legacy Tour, where they are expected by eager patrons in Cape Town and Pretoria

Ladysmith Black Mambazo talking about their academy that was launched to build upcoming artists. Images: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Five-time Grammy Award winner Ladysmith Black Mambazo has gotten candid about uplifting the community through music after a successful Durban Playhouse show of their Legacy Tour.

The Ladysmith Black Mambazo Mobile Academy launched in 2018

Sibongiseni Shabalala, son of Joseph Shabalala, the founder of the acapella group, shares how his father had a dream of wanting to help younger artists and develop them before he passed away in 2020.

The junior Tshabalala spoke to TshisaLive and said:

“In 1988 my father had a dream of building a school for all the indigenous music where it can be taught and preserved for generations to come. That dream did not materialise while he was alive.

“In 2018, we started to establish the Ladysmith Black Mambazo Mobile Academy, going all around the country to all the provinces talking to young people, and teaching them about their culture, telling them about the importance of knowing who you are.

"Along the way, we were able to get new talent. We groomed them and put them in the studio. Now we are putting them on stage.”

Social media reacts to the Durban leg of the Legacy Tour

The sixty-year-old group will be travelling to Cape Town next from 18 to 19 November, and end the tour in Pretoria from the 14 to 17 December. These are some of the comments that came through from the Durban performance:

@tadecui missed out:

"Wish we were there!"

@matunge.tz said:

"Siyabonga Kakhulu Mambazo."

@theproblemchvld declared:

"African Giants."

@mzukulu_kanophuthuma complimented:

"Siyabonga Nge show ebiseqophelweni eliphezulu and ngisho no Dr Shabalala uyajabula lapho ekhona ngokuqhuba i legacy and wish yakhe."

@mafuthi_masuku was grateful:

"We really enjoyed the show, syabonga."

