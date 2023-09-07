The royalty of Scathamiya music will be visiting Durban in its anticipated Legacy Tour in September and October

After over six decades in the industry, the five-times Grammy Award-winning group will be going back to its home province

They will end their leg of the tour in Pretoria after their Cape Town performance, much to their fans' delight

Ladysmith Black Mambazo prepares for the 'SA Legacy Tour' Durban leg from 30 September to 1 October. Images: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Multi-Grammy Award-winning Scathamiya group, Lady Blacksmith Mambazo is planning to visit its home province as part of its SA Legacy Tour.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo announces the KZN leg of the SA Legacy Tour

The group took to their Instagram a poster of their upcoming performance and captioned the post:

"Get ready for an unforgettable musical journey with the Ladysmith Black Mambazo! Join us on September 29th, 30th, and October 1st, 2023, at the prestigious Playhouse Opera Theatre in Durban. Secure your tickets now at Web Tickets and be part of this mesmerizing experience!"

Ladysmith Black Mambazo fans welcome the invite

Their fans from KwaZulu Natal and from across the globe were anticipating seeing the five-time Grammy winners perform live on stage:

@lungiemaqhama was chuffed:

"Aw inkabi zami bakith Shembee."

@____celinaaaaaaa had a question:

"Is there an Australian tour coming?"

@victorngemawas surely answered:

"Nifika nini e Durban madoda?"

@lungiemaqhama booked her space:

"Ay Ngiyeza nomakanjan ngfuna kunibona nje eDuze zithandwa zami."

@ksiyathokoza wondered why:

"Wow, why don’t you come to Cape Town?"

@happy_levumisa_nyandeni was excited about the news:

"Durban yes please @ladysmithblackmambazo60 kumnyama kubovu."

@i_dont_knowyoutellme was curious:

"When will you guys be coming to the State Theatre in Pretoria?"

@abubacar_99 begged for an international trip:

"Come here to Mozambique."

