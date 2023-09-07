Dladla Mshunqisi has a surprise for music lovers and car festival goers this year

He ill be gracing the 2023 Msinga Driftkhana with new music that he is certain will keep the crowd entertained

Babekhethiwe, the song without an official release date will debut at the KwaZulu Natal fete

Dlala Mshunqisi to unveil new song, 'Babekhethiwe' at the 12th Msinga Driftkhana on 22-24 September. Images: @dladla_mshunqisi

Source: Instagram

Gqom vocalist and performer Anele "Dladla Mshunqusi" Dladla has a new track on the way, and will debut it to lucky festival goers this month at the 12th annual Msinga Driftkhana.

Dladla Mshunqisi announces the debut of Babekhethiwe

The flamboyant Inokushona Phansi singer announced that patrons who will be attending the car spinning and drifting show will have the opportunity to hear his new song for the first time on the Msinga Driftkhana show from 22 to 24 September, TimesLive reported:

“I have a new song that I’ll be dropping later this month titled 'Babekhethiwe'. Although we have not finalised the exact date of release, I’ll be performing it for the first time at the Msinga Driftkhana events and you know I always bring energy on stage."

Dlala Mshunqisi promotes Babekhethiwe on Instagram

The Afrotainement hitmaker took to his social media to tease the upcoming track and said:

"#BABEKHETHIWE, kumnandi ukukhethwa yihloniphi into okhethelwe yona."

When the isiZulu sentence is translated, it means:

"It's great to be chosen, respect what you are chosen for."

Check out Dladla Mshunqisi's Instagram post here:

Dladla Mshunqisi's fans react to Babekhethiwe teaser

His fan base was excited about the teaser, they rushed to the post's comment section saying:

@iamsimban was not happy:

"Aw kodwa Dladla. I miss coming to your shows and screaming my lungs out."

@somnyamawaselangeni_ declared:

"Yoooh this song is firee shame."

@nqubekondlela asked:

"Iphuma nin lengoma?"

@nqobilenkuler joined:

"Is this song out?"

