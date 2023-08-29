Moonchild Sanelly has released a new raunchy single, and the music video left netizens horrified

Many people were left puzzled by her artistry as a whole as she often exudes raunchiness and unapologetically so

In the past, Moonchild stood firmly against OnlyFans despite the mounting calls for her to join it

Moonchild is known for breaking down stereotypes that often involve women's se*uality.

Moonchild shut down the internet with her raunchy music video and lyrics to her new song. Image: @moonchildsanelly

Moonchild's latest offering shakes things up

Moonchild Sanelly has released a new raunchy single, and the music video left netizens dismayed. For years now, Moonchild's unconventional ways of expressing herself through her craft have left fans with a huge question mark.

A tweep, @but_zena, shared a clip from the music video:

The internet goes crazy over Moonchild

In the song, she speaks about her fantasies with her man and does not bite her tongue when she does so.

Netizens called Moonchild out, with some saying her music has not improved since she broke into the scene. Others have, however, applauded her for being unapologetic about herself and her body.

@paballo_maseko said:

"She ain’t do anything, but I need her cancelled."

@2pont said:

"This is pure nonsense."

@skinwithphumzile said:

"I have so many questions."

@misspammie_ said:

"I manifest working with you one day."

@jacqueline.nk6_ said:

"If not Moonchild then who?"

Moonchild on her views regarding OnlyFans

The singer has no interest in joining OnlyFans. The singer has a bold and provocative approach to her music but says her brand would not align with the platform.

She criticized the idea of feeding "perverts" on the OnlyFans and even told the fan to "know [their] place" for even suggesting that.

Responding to the tweet, she said this below:

"I’m paid I don’t need to feed perverts b.tch! Also don’t talk to me like we in the same text bracket! Know ur place mngqundu."

MoonChild takes over the world stage

In a previous report from Briefly News, Moonchild took over the world stage at Coachella and cemented her name as one of Mzansi's talented artists.

She performed alongside Gorillaz and described it as the highlight of her career. In addition to that, she also rubbed shoulders with international stars like Bad Bunny and Tyga.

Source: Briefly News