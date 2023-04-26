Moonchild's Coachella performance alongside Gorillaz was a highlight of her career and showcased the growing influence of South African artists on the global music stage

Moonchild's performance on the Coachella stage leaves fans in awe. Images: @moonchildsanelly

Source: Instagram

Moonchild has been making waves in the international music scene, with her recent performance at the second weekend of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival being a highlight of her career.

Moonchild shared footage from the event where she performed alongside English virtual band Gorillaz, singing their hit song With Love To An Ex. TimesLive reports, the South African artist was seen rubbing shoulders with big names in the music industry, including American rapper Tyga and Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny.

Moonchild Sanelly shares a video of her rubbing shoulders with Tyga and Bad Bunny

Taking to Instagram, the star posted a video with the caption:

"Being where u belong looks like this ‍♀️ Coachella with @badbunnypr @tyga and my girls ❄️"

Moonchild's performance a testament South Africa's growing influence

Moonchild's Coachella performance was a testament to the growing influence of South African artists on the global music stage. With their unique sound and captivating performances, South African artists are making moves beyond the borders of Mzansi. Fans and celebs lauded the singer with messages of awe and encouragement.

@nandi_madida commented:

""

@valentinapereda said:

"Queeeeen…. One of the biggest talents at Coachella in my opinion!"

@nakhaneofficial said:

"It’s what you deserve!"

@siyababa_ said:

"THIS IS Q MAJOR W"

@ntombimoyo commented:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ exactly!"

@jakemurphy.cm said:

"Come onnnnn"

@andileluzuko said:

"Yhooo wena"

@gisanh commented:

"u deserve this and more Queen Moon "

