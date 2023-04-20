Lady Du expressed admiration and congratulations to Uncle Waffles for her Coachella performance on Instagram

Lady Du recently took to Instagram to express her admiration and congratulations to Uncle Waffles after her spectacular Coachella performance.

Uncle Waffles becomes first amapiano DJ at Coachella

As the first amapiano DJ to grace one of the main stages at the esteemed international music festival, Uncle Waffles made waves with her set, winning the hearts of many.

Lady Du posts sweet message about Uncle Waffles

In her heartfelt message, Lady Du urged artists to support each other and rise above jealousy and negativity in the music industry, emphasising the importance of unity and collaboration.

Lady Du's post read:

To @unclewaffles_ I remember sitting down with you for a conversation after you trended and said the sky is the limit. You’ve done nothing but chase it!!! I would like to take my hat off for you and congratulate you from the purest place of my heart!!!! You have made us proud. You are a true example of dreams come true and a key to a lot of doors! "

To which Uncle Waffles responded with a very grateful:

"Thank you Ma, thank you so much ❤️"

