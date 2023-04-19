An unidentified woman has been trending after a retail shop assistant recorded her

The lady gives a detailed rundown on what she was wearing and by who with every item from a luxury brand

Peeps were shocked that someone was able to afford such a luxurious lifestyle and look so down to earth

Mzansi went into a frenzy after Twitter user @maryjaneexplore shared a post of a woman telling the shopping clerk all the brands she had on. The video has gained more than 1.3 million views.

People were shocked that someone could afford such luxury brands and wear them so freely, especially in South Africa.

@maryjaneexplore said:

"Do you guys know how rich you have to be as a South African to casually carry a birkin and wear Loro Piana? I stand mama."

Netizens make up conspiracy theories on what kind of work the lady does to live so lavishly

People across Twitter were shocked at the expensive brands the woman was wearing and did not even fear that she might get robbed. The lady wore vintage and custom pieces.

Here are some of the comments:

@Saint said:

"Old money is never loud."

@Pfunzoo commented:

"Cartier everything for me. Money really looks good on her."

@Mataumzi

"Her husband works for goverment. He loots so the Black Exellence can make a TikTok. You look fab, mam."

KZN mum gets Gucci sneakers for daughter for her 13th Birthday, Mzansi jaws drop

In similar related stories of lush brands, Briefly News reported about a mother who pulled up all the stops for their daughter, who had turned 13 years old.

The teacher from Durban pulled out all the stops for her daughter, who recently became a teenager. TikTok user @sliesanda decided to spoil her child with Gucci sneakers that she has been dreaming about since she was a toddler.

The KZN mother said she was not a millionaire but worked hard for her kid to have everything her heart desired.

