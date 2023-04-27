South African house DJ Prince Kaybee shared a heartwarming photo of him with his son on Twitter

Fans of the Club Controller hitmaker expressed their admiration for the adorable father-son moment

The post shows Prince Kaybee encouraging his son to play an instrument, sparking positive reactions from followers

Prince Kaybee shares a cute photo of his child.

South African house DJ, Prince Kaybee, melted the hearts of fans when he recently shared a photo on Twitter with his son. In the picture, the proud father can be seen holding his young son while giving him some fatherly advice.

A few weeks after ending things with music group Universal Music, Kaybee has dedicated his time to teaching his young son the ropes in music. In a Twitter post, the DJ shared a heartwarming picture with his son.

The caption read:

"Listen, mate, you must play at least one instrument in your life!"

Fans cannot get enough of the cute boy and his father

Fans were quick to express their admiration for the sweet moment, with many commenting on how cute the little boy looked next to his father.

@Ladyziyanda said"

"Ahh my heart cute little man. Rha uDaddy though"

@Official_Claelo tweeted:

@modise_matli said:

@Ori_RSA said:

"Pianist in the making . Soon he’ll be playing Gugulethu"

@NkanyeziKubheka tweeted:

@VMarholisa said:

"Best advice any and all parents should impart to their children. Music is the frequency of life, learning and compounding. Kids should learn music before 7 years of age."

@tshidishete said:

"Yazi been saying I will be enforcing this on my kids one day and it's not negotiable It's for their own good "

@LeboLebaks said:

@romeo_tryga said:

Prince Kaybee celebrates ending recording contract with Universal Music: “Now I have all this power”

Briefly News previously reported on Kaybee ending contract with Universal.

Kabelo Motsamai, known as Prince Kaybee, spent the day rejoicing on social media about being an independent artist. The musician ended his recording deal with Universal Music and posted a picture of the terminated contract on his Twitter page.

The DJ said the big move increased his streams on Spotify by 7% and asked people if they were waiting for him to leave Universal.

