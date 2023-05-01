One couple who met outside a club are now husband and wife, a gorgeous love story

Twitter user @PriMenoe shared the timeline of their romance which recently resulted in a wedding

Mzansi people clapped for the happy couple, wishing them many years of unwavering happiness

A gorgeous and proud woman took to social media to share the love story that recently made her a wife. Mzansi people melt over moments like this – true love does exist!

People meet their soulmates in the strangest place. This couple met outside of a club, and the man had no doubt he had just met his wife.

Mzansi woman shares inspiring love story and wedding photos

Twitter user @PriMenoe shared a post in which she showed a screenshot of the message her man sent her the day he met her, claiming her as his wife.

Not too long after that, he made her his wife in a traditional wedding, and just recently they had their fairytale white wedding. Love always wins!

Take a look:

Inspiring love story has people believing in love again

Mzansi peeps swooned over the gorgeous couple, thanking the lady for sharing this sweet story. Many people wished the couple endless happiness.

Read some of the kind comments:

@BubblyGabz said:

“It's so beautiful ”

@Mpumza2828 said:

“Beautiful, congratulations ”

@loveFay__ said:

“This is a gorgeous love story (my predictive text first went “forever” so I can’t leave that ) but this is gorgeous; one for the books ❤️”

@ketelwa said:

“Absolutely beautiful! Congratulations ❤️”

@Letsoalo_Liz said:

“Oh Pri… Absolutely stunning, congratulations!!! ”

