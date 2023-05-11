Moonchild Sanelly has no interest in joining OnlyFans, despite her bold and provocative approach to her music

Moonchild responded to a fan's request, criticizing the idea of feeding "perverts" on the platform and telling the fan to "know [their] place"

Moonchild was trolled for misspelling "tax bracket" as "text bracket," with many fans correcting her and poking fun at her clap back

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Moonchild Sanelly refuses to open an Onlyfans account. Images: @moonchilsanelly

Source: Instagram

Moonchild Sanelly is a South African musician known for her provocative and unapologetic approach to her music and performances.

With her bold and daring attitude, many people might assume that Moonchild would be a perfect fit for OnlyFans, a content subscription service popularised by creators who produce explicit content.

Moonchild Sanelly takes a stand against OnlyFans

However, Moonchild has made it clear that she has no interest in joining the platform. In a recent interview, she explained that she does not see the appeal of OnlyFans and believes that it is not the best platform for her to showcase her talents.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Responding to a fan's request, Sanelly said:

"I’m paid I don’t need to feed perverts b.tch! Also don’t talk to me like we in the same text bracket! Know ur place mngqundu."

Social media trolls Moonchild Sanelly for misspelling "tax bracket"

Mzansi took Moonchild to task about her spelling error and trolled her for her clapback.

@Made_186 said:

"Yini itext bracket?"

@qhamadlula_ said:

"Tax bracket* - autocorrect guys."

@kgonewild21 said:

"SA Celebrities and thinking that they have more money that everyone ️Wonder what the hell is "text bracket" by the way."

@MuziTheGreat said:

"(Moonchild X God Of Reality) Same Text Bracket. ‍️"

@The_Qing1 tweeted:

"Right on time. Text bracket. Tax bracket… mngqundu… mnqundu… loo nto kuyiyo!! Mna ndithi yes."

@AfrikanChefZA said:

"Mnqundu doesn't have a g and Tax doesn't have an EXT."

@Gav47Gav said:

"It's TAX bracket, my baby."

Moonchild Sanelly self-isolating after being hospitalised due to COVID-19 following Malawi trip

Briefly News previously reported on being hospitalised due to COVID-19 following her trip to Malawi.

Moonchild Sanelly is recuperating at her home after a health scare. The star revealed that she was in the hospital after contracting Covid-19.

The talented singer was in Malawi working on her upcoming album when she was rushed to the hospital after collapsing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News