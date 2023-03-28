Moonchild Sanelly was slammed for her reaction to a trending video of a new mother being forced to feed her baby

In the viral lip, the young mom left her baby with the granny and went out partying while her child was starving

Moonchild defended the mother and blamed the father of her child and that rubbed many of her followers up the wrong way

Moonchild Sanelly was roasted after her reaction t a video of a young mother forced to breastfeed her baby. The young mom went to groove and left her baby starving.

Moonchild Sanelly got roasted for her response to a clip of a young mother being forced to breastfeed her baby. Image: @moonchildsanelly

Moonchild Sanelly called out for asking where the father of the baby was

Taking to Twitter to share her thoughts on the trending video, Moonchild Sanelly asked where the father of the baby was at the time the mother was found at the groove. The singer's question rubbed many people the wrong way.

Many people who came across the video blamed the young mom for not taking care of her young child. They said she should have stayed at home with her newborn instead of going out partying.

Moonchild Sanelly defended her and suggested that the father should also take full responsibility for what happened. According to ZAlebs, she asked:

"Where is the father? That's all I ask."

Moonchild Sanelly gets roasted after blaming the baby's father

Taking to her comment section, social media users slammed Moonchild Sanelly for pushing the blame on the father.

@Keavaccine wrote:

"What would the father have done? Breastfeed the child?"

@ygsanga said:

"A child this age stays with the mother and grandmother and at later stage, the mother goes back to the father."

@noneedforshakes asked:

"You want the father to breastfeed? He is at work!!!"

@mongameli_m commented:

"So now you are pushing the blame on the father for a mother's irresponsibility."

@MonWabisi_Gale said:

"She is trying to pin their blunders on men as always."

@hurtMMBad wrote:

"That blue mop on your head got your thinking blocked."

@stoffel_bk added:

"Brain surgery required urgently."

