South African singer Moonchild Sanelly says she is recovering at home after contracting Covid-19

The singer said she was hospitalised after her trip to Malawi, and doctors said she had contracted the deadly virus

The musician shared that she contacted those who had been in contact with her and told them to get checked

Moonchild Sanelly is recuperating at her home after a health scare. The star revealed that she was in the hospital after contracting Covid-19.

The talented singer was in Malawi working on her upcoming album when she was rushed to the hospital after collapsing.

Moonchild Sanelly shares more details about her Covid-19 scare

Speaking to TimesLIVE about the health scare, Moonchild Sanelly said she is self-isolating after contracting the deadly virus.

The star said she was told she collapsed and was taken to the hospital. She added that doctors said she had contracted Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

The My Power hitmaker added that the doctors asked her to choose between self-isolating at the hospital or her home. She chose the latter. She said:

"I contracted Covid-19 during my album-making trip to Malawi. I'm glad it's not malaria this time. When I got back I collapsed. I was told I collapsed. I just remember feeling like I would collapse. I went to the hospital and they asked me to choose between isolating at home or isolating in the hospital but I opted for home."

