The police have released more details on the late television star Pearl Shongwe's death

The media personality was found dead in her Joburg home about four months ago and an investigation into her death has been ongoing

New reports are indicating that investigators are concluding that Pearl Shongwe may have died from taking drugs

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Pearl Shongwe's death came as a surprise to many social media users. The star was found dead in her home in Polofields, north of Johannesburg.

The police have revealed that drugs were found at Pearl Shongwe's home. Image: @pearlshongwe.

Source: Instagram

Following the Metro FM presenter's untimely death, the police have been doing thorough investigations and it seems the star died from taking drugs.

New report shows that Pearl Shongwe may have died from taking drugs

According to Sunday World, a source close to the investigation revealed that the investigators are suspecting that Shongwe died after taking drugs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The source who did not want to be named added that detectives found narcotics in the Daily Thetha host's home while searching for evidence. The statement said:

"We suspect drugs because we have found drugs in her bedroom when we were combing the house for possible leads to her death."

Police say they are still looking at other leads to determine Pearl Shongwe's actual cause of death

ZAlebs reports that investigators confirmed that they are still conducting interviews to try to find out who the last person in Pearl Shongwe's house was.

The police also believe that it is possible that the person responsible for the news anchor's death could have planted the drugs in her house.

They are still waiting for a toxicology report to give a tangible conclusion.

Mark Pilgrim dies from cancer at age 53, tributes pour in for radio broadcaster: “He fought a great battle”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mark Pilgrim passed away on Sunday morning after his battle with stage 4 lung cancer. He reportedly died at this home with his fiancée Adrienne Watkins by his side.

Mark leaves his two daughters Tayla-Jean, 12 and Alyssa, 10 which he shared with his ex-wife Nicole Torres.

The season radio and TV broadcaster got the stage 4 cancer diagnosis in March 2022, and it quickly spread to the base of his spine, femur, and lymph nodes reported News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News