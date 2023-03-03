A determined young man who was unable to read even up to the age of 18 has become a professor

As a child, the man, Jason Arday, suffered from autism spectrum disorder and global development delay

But Jason refused to give up on his dream of becoming successful as he has emerged as the youngest black professor at Cambridge

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young man who refused to give up on his dreams has become the youngest black professor at Cambridge.

As a little kid, Jason Arday was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and global development delay, New York Post reports.

Jason Arday is the youngest black professor at Cambridge. Photo credit: University of Cambridge Faculty SWNS.

Source: UGC

This hampered many of his academic abilities in life and he was unable to read even up to the age of 18.

Jason overcomes autism, becomes successful

Jason, however, stuck to his dream of becoming successful in life as he continued to push forward.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Apart from his inability to read, Jason could not speak until he was 11. This means that to make it in life, he would have to be assisted to do many things.

He refused to accept the stark reality. He wrote then that he must work at the University of Oxford or Cambridge. His determination saw him through, and he is now one of only five black professors at the University of Cambridge at 37.

Jason reacts to his success

Commenting on his success so far in life, Jason said:

“As optimistic as I am, there’s just no way I could have thought that would have happened. If I was a betting person, the odds on it were so long. It’s just mad."

Professor Bhaskar Vira, the pro-vice-chancellor of education at Cambridge, said:

“He will contribute significantly to Cambridge’s research in this area and to addressing the under-representation of people from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds, especially those from Black, Asian and other minority ethnic communities."

Outgoing UCT VC Mamokgethi Phakeng impresses Mzansi by pushing back at JJ Tabane during live TV interview

Briefly News reported that the outgoing University of Cape Town Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng is the talk of social media after standing her ground during a television interview.

Phakeng had a heated interview on Power to Truth with JJ Tabane, which aired on eNCA, and told the TV presenter where to get off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng