Veteran broadcaster Mark Pilgrim died at the age of 53 after his long battle with stage 4 lung cancer

HOT 102.7FM announced the radio DJ's death with a lengthy press statement detailing his career

Mark's industry peers and South Africans expressed their grief on social media and posted tributes

Mark Pilgrim passed away at age of 53 after his battle with cancer. Image: @markpilgrimza

Source: Instagram

Mark Pilgrim passed away on Sunday morning after his battle with stage 4 lung cancer. He reportedly died at this home with his fiancée Adrienne Watkins by his side.

Mark leaves his two daughters Tayla-Jean, 12 and Alyssa, 10 which he shared with his ex-wife Nicole Torres.

The season radio and TV broadcaster got the stage 4 cancer diagnosis in March 2022, and it quickly spread to the base of his spine, femur, and lymph nodes reported News24.

HOT 102.7FM honours Mark Pilgrim and his inspiring broadcasting career

The managing director of HOT 102.7 FM Lloyd Madurai paid tribute to the late radio DJ in a press statement. He said the HOT family is devastated by the passing of Mark.

“Old school radio pros like Mark don’t come around very often and the only comfort we can draw is the fact that Mark had an incredible impact on not just South African radio, but the broader community, bravely fighting this awful disease in the public eye, and inspiring and giving hope to people in a similar position.”

According to IOL, the radio veteran started his career in the 80s and has worked for radio stations like 5FM, and 94.7 Highveld Stereo.

SA Twitter users mourn the death of Mark Pilgrim

@gmalau32 said:

"My heart is broken he was such a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace now. He fought a good fight he ran his race and finished the line."

@SassyLizzy251 stated:

"He fought a great battle and will forever admire him for that."

@BrentLindeque shared:

"My heart is shattered. Mark Pilgrim has just passed away. My friend, you fought so hard."

@AshrafGarda mentioned:

"Deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of my long-time colleague and friend Mark Pilgrim. Mark you were a champion at your craft."

@Nate_Bovz posted:

"Another giant in South African Radio has passed on. Mark Pilgrim fought to the end battling cancer. Your legacy will live on. May your soul rest in peace Mark."

@LeeRoyWright tweeted:

"Mark, the news of your passing is truly heartbreaking. What a fighter you were."

@MissManjo commented:

"You fought harder than you could, we have lost a beautiful light. Good night Mark.☹️❤️"

