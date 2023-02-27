A young man has taken to Twitter to celebrate after bagging a degree from Oxford University, UK

The man named Danny Mutia said he bagged a master's degree in Energy Systems and studied under a scholarship

Many people who have seen his celebration tweet took to the comments section to celebrate with him

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young man has expressed joy after successfully bagging a degree from Oxford University.

Danny Mutia, whose studies were funded via scholarship, bagged a master's in Energy Systems.

The man bagged degree in Energy Systems. Photos credit: Twitter/@DannyMutia.

Source: UGC

In a tweet posted on Saturday, February 26, the man said he looks forward to making an impact with the knowledge and expertise he has acquired.

He tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Yesterday I graduated with distinction from my @UniofOxford. MSc in Energy Systems. I am so grateful to everyone who has been an integral part of the journey especially @rhodes_trust who funded my studies. I look forward to shaping a brighter future for the planet."

See his tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

Meanwhile, reactions have trailed his tweet as people took to the comment section to celebrate with him.

@MoniemYousra said:

"Congratulations Daniel, keep making us all proud."

@KamaraDaniel3 commented:

"Congratulations. Congratulations. This is a great achievement, bring it home."

@otiato_omond said:

"Massive congratulations Mutia."

@adebeeyi celebrated:

"This is no mere feat, big congratulations."

@MsufiMkavu added:

"Congratulations! Now the difficult part begins. Wishing you all the best."

Hard-working lady celebrates bagging ‘Doctor’ title after years of dedication while studying medicine

In a related story, Breifly News reported that a beautiful young lady was ecstatic about becoming a medical doctor after years of sacrifice and hard work helped her realise the dream.

The babe posted pictures of herself looking awesome in scrubs, showing off her official nametag after recently completing her final exam for the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery qualification from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University.

The babe posted pictures of herself looking awesome in scrubs, showing off her official nametag after recently completing her final exam for the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery qualification from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University.

"It is I, Dr V.V Ndaleni, MBCHB(SMU).”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng