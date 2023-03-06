Former 'CNN' Journalist Isha Sesay Becomes Mum for 1st Time Aged 47

Isha Sesay, a former CNN journalist, is overjoyed after her dream of becoming a mum finally came true aged 47

The seasoned journalist gave birth to her daughter on February 17, 2023. However, her arrival was preceded by the sudden onset of preeclampsia

Sesay was doubtful but remained steadfast during what she considered very dark hours for her and her tiny tot

British journalist Isha Isatu Sesay of Sierra Leonean descent, became a mum for the first time at 47. She admitted that after turning 40, doubts had begun to creep in.

Former 'CNN' Journalist says she is ready for motherhood's bumpy and adventurous road. Photo: @iamishasesay.

The former CNN journalist knew that motherhood was something she desired. However, hers has not been an easy journey.

Sesay shared on her Instagram that the birth of her tiny tot wasn't smooth.

She wrote:

"Her arrival was preceded by the sudden onset of preeclampsia which unleashed skyrocketing blood pressure and in the hours that followed haemorrhaging, toxaemia and fluid overload.

"In the darkest moments, all I could think about was my daughter and she provided the strength that I needed."

They are safe at home and resting.

Meaning of her baby's name

The excited mum revealed the baby's name and the meaning behind it. Sesay's baby girl is called Naimah Yasmine Kadi Sesay.

"In keeping with the meaning of her first name, “Naimah,” she is indeed my peace. She is my blessing."

Sesay is grateful and ready

The renowned journalist said her heart is full, and she is ready for the rollercoaster journey of being a mom, which she has desired for so long.

She had no idea at 47 that she would be single and a mom of one.

