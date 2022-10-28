British journalist Isha Sesay was worried when she clocked 40 without having her own children

After two failed IVF, she almost lost hope but gave it a shot one more time; this time with low expectations

The results were pleasant as she found out she was pregnant after using a home test kit and has no regrets she will deliver at 46

Former CNN International reporter Isha Sesay has expressed mixed reactions after falling pregnant over the past 40 years.

The author confessed to having doubts and fears about not having children when she broke up with a man a few months after turning 46.

First unsuccessful IVF

She took matters into her hand and made the scariest and bravest decision to have a baby on her own.

"My first in vitro fertilisation (IVF) attempt was unsuccessful, and I cried for days afterwards, before I could find the strength to start the process all over again a few months later. But with each passing day, I grew more fearful and anxious about my chances of being able to carry a child successfully.

Those feelings only intensified when my doctor decided to halt my second attempt mid-cycle because my body was responding negatively to the medicine," she told TODAY.

Isha never lost hope as she tried the third time, but with low expectations after what had previously happened.

Isha Sesay reacts to falling pregnant

The day before she was scheduled for the clinic, she bought a home test and used it early in the morning.

"When the word 'pregnant' flashed up on the tiny screen, I screamed and fell to my knees before bursting into tears. Even though many weeks have gone by since then, and my belly is growing larger by the day, whenever I say the words, 'I am pregnant,' it is with no small measure of amazement. I am elated, emotional, terrified, but above all, thankful.

My pregnancy journey is just beginning, but so far, I can tell you that in addition to great joy, it has also brought unenviable amounts of nausea, fatigue, food aversions, sound sensitivity and an ongoing battle with my hormones. I have no regrets," she added.

Wahu's inspiring story

Closer home and another woman who gave birth in her 40s is Kenyan celebrity Wahu Kagwi.

The happy mother of three said getting a baby at 40 gave so many women hope that it was possible.

"Getting a baby after 40 years gave a lot of women hope, and some came to my DM, and when I met them, they had hope that it is possible," she said.

Source: TUKO.co.ke