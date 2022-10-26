A woman took her little daughter to a prison facility to see her husband for the first time and it was so emotional for the kid

According to the woman, her daughter was shy at first but got emotional after four lovely hours with her dad

She seized the opportunity to send a message to couples whose partners are incarcerated to not deny their kids functional happy parents

A 7-year-old girl got emotional after she visited her father in prison for the first time in her life.

Her mum who took the girl there recorded the journey and shared it on TikTok, saying that it was the best decision she made.

While failing to divulge why her man is behind bars, the woman explained that he has been in prison for over four years.

The woman said her daughter was first shy about seeing her dad but she made things smooth for them.

"4 hours of fun and laughter... they played board games. She was wrapped in his arms...," she wrote.

The kid's mum said she started talking about school, her daughter's crush, jokes and then life.

To couples whose partners are incarcerated, she wrote:

"This is your sign to take your child to see their incarcerated parent. Put all your differences aside. They deserve two functional happy parents."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Atome said:

"May God almighty bless you and do a miracle for your husband to be released. We deserve second chance in our life's."

Heather081117 said:

"I did for my youngest the first 2.5 years of her life and she is 5 and now she has to start that journey again."

user1354535240899 said:

"Girl that is so dope of you. Hopefully that motivates him to do better when he comes home."

leetha haynes said:

"I can relate. Glad my mom let me see my father when I was younger good decision praying their relationship get even stronger."

African_pound.1990 said:

"Prison is better, I’m taking my daughter to her father’s graveyard this holiday."

Alāna said:

"Love that for her! That was the high light of my life growing up with a dad in prison! Do it more often please."

