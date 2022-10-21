A Nigerian mother has gone online to share how living a virtuous life before marriage paid off in her case

At a very young age, she had promised God she would not jump from one man's bed to another in the pursuit of getting the latest things

People who watched the beautiful video of her family shared how living a good life gave them big rewards too

A Nigerian mother and wife has, in a TikTok video, shared her life story with people on social media.

The lady said she was happy she kept her body and never slept around as she waited for the right man to marry her.

She waited till marriage

The clip she shared online showed her husband and kids in a palatial compound. The wife revealed that when she was 15 years old, she promised God never to sleep around and stood by it.

About her struggle to live a Godly life, she said:

"I didn't have the latest clothes, hair, bags or shoes... I was not in the clique of big girls, I was really out of the box."

Being a good girl pays

The woman said all that delayed gratification paid off eventually, as she now has everything she wants. In her words:

"Being a good girl pays. Sweet life, uncountable blessings, joy, grace, respect, riches, happy home, peace of mind..."

Watch her video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

user8506446353240 said:

"My best decision, no regrets at all."

ogboguijeoma said:

"Same story with me, living my best like. Soooo grateful to God."

Happiness said:

"Congrats to you. Mine didn't pay @ all,despite marrying a vi*rgin. Am the most hurt right now."

Adaeze Ezenwinyi said:

"Congratulations dear I am so happy for you."

flawlessbyamazing said:

"I love this. God is faithful. Long life and happiness."

Adora said:

"Congratulations, ended in praise."

It’s Shir said:

"What does not using the latest phone have to do with you saving yourself?"

