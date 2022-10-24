A beautiful mum who gave birth to a pretty albino baby girl has shared a touching TikTok video

The lady joked that after spending nine months in her womb, the baby girl still came out not looking like her

TikTokers, however, see things differently because they say the baby looks like her and that she is a beauty to behold

A TikTok mum, Queen Celestina Mung, has jokingly questioned her baby for not looking like her.

Queen posted the video that has now gone viral, jokingly saying the baby failed to look like her after spending nine months in her womb.

Queen jokingly questioned her pretty albino baby for not looking like her. Photo credit: TikTok/@celestina_2.

Queen's baby came out as an albino, and this was obviously why she was questioning her.

The baby just looked at her in amazement, not knowing what she was talking about in the touching clip.

The mum said:

"I carried you inside me for like 9 months and you have the nerves to come out and not look like me."

Why a kid may have albinism

According to Kids Health, albinism happens when someone lacks the right amount of melanin in their body.

"It happens because they have less melanin than usual in their body. Melanin gives skin, hair, and eyes their colour. Except for vision problems, most people with albinism are just as healthy as anyone else."

Watch the video below:

Social media says albino baby is cute

@user Kathy T.B.B said:

"Awww … She’s a doll."

@valenciabaddeir said:

"She is beautiful. Why you have to accuse when speaking to her?"

@deniseharrington449 commented:

"She’s beautiful. Can I babysit her?"

@user4342630665404 said:

"She's so beautiful and wonderfully created and will be in the center of her own world."

@Mantsho Chiloane said:

"Oh my goodness. The way she looks at you. That's unconditional love. I just love your baby."

