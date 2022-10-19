A stylish man showed the start of his night compared to how it ended with him in broken heels

The flamboyant dress sense and fashionable choice of footwear were the main pull for those who watched the video

Mzansi peeps felt many emotions for the man; some loved his confidence and walk, while others just found it downright hilarious

A stylish man showed how his night started and how it ended with his broken heel while walking, and peeps couldn't get enough of it.

A dramatic and stylish man shared how his night started and ended with his broken heel, and Mzansi adored how he carried himself. Images: Lebo Molax/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The clip was uploaded by Lebo Molax in a Facebook post that drew the attention of many South African netizens. The upload was made with a caption that introduced the star of the show:

"Meet my Friend “Gaga” from Rustenburg The end"

The unorthodox clip started with Gaga as the main focus. The camera pans over him, highlighting his very extravagant outfit. The focus then goes to his feet because of the heels he is wearing and his manicured toes.

The clip then fast forwards to him at the end of the night, walking on a dirt road and having his heel breaking while doing so.

Peeps loved how he walked in his heels and commended his confidence. See the responses below:

Gape Mosa Simon said:

"The fact dat Gaga continued to walk as if nothing happened has a very powerful message behind it"

Nokuthula Noki Buthelezi mentioned:

" a man is more heavier in heel there's no way those were not gonna break. Askies hle."

Lizzy Mothobi commented:

"Gaga should teach me how to walk in heels bathong,He's going on like nothing happened."

Patricia Bagu posted:

"That's right, Queen! Stay cool n keep stepping in that one heel ... Yassssss!!!!"

Kedibone Mathebula shared:

"Gaga has the confidence I need to have before December "

Thembelihle Xolo Cindi said:

"I was gonna remove the other one and continue dancing "

Tshidi Teffo mentioned:

"He's too heavy for the heels. He's a man afterall . ❤️ Otherwise I love the confidence."

Strong Padlock shared:

"Pain is temporaryDrip is forever."

