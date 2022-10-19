A video of a schoolboy showing off his impressive dance moves has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the pupil and another boy surrounded by their peers, as he does his thing and wins over the crowd

Judging by the footage, the other boy didn’t stand a chance against the talented mover and shaker

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi peeps are known for their love for good music and captivating, creative dance moves that just never cease to amaze.

One schoolboy had his peers and social media users hypnotised by his fire moves after he showed off his skills during a dance battle.

A talented schoolboy had his peers and peeps amazed by his trendy dance moves. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A video posted on Twitter by user @jah_vinny_23 shows a large group of school pupils gathered around two boys in the centre. One of the boys is seen jiving and gyrating his body in all sorts of moves and directions along to the amapiano beat as the other boy watches on closely.

The talented boy continues to do his thing with great energy and doesn’t seem to give the other boy a chance, judging by the footage. He, needless to say, won over the love and praise of his entertained audience as well as that of Mzansi netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the cool video below:

Mzansi schoolgirl shows the internet flames with confident dance moves

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi schoolgirl jumped on the popular Umlando Challenge, and with over 5.7M views on TikTok, it is safe to say she has broken the internet.

The dance challenge has taken social media by storm and has seen peeps post videos of themselves gyrating to the amapiano track Umlando by Toss featuring Lady Du, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, Slade, Sir Trill.

In the clip posted by Siyabulela Masebe (@ceeyahdadj17) the girl can be seen on what looks like a school field as she dances along to the tune. She wins over the praise of her on-looking audience who cheer her on as she confidently does her thing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News