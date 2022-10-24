A cute couple did a vibey take on the amapiano strata challenge in a viral video Mzansi was head over heels for

The craze has become very popular on TikTok, with a search of the dance on the platform showing more than 46.1 million views in total

South Africans had a lot of lovely things to say to the couple and loved how the man was able to catch along quickly

An adorable couple did the amapiano strata challenge in a viral video Mzansi adored. Images: melanin_lelo/ TikTok

Source: UGC

The clip posted by melanin_lelo seems like it took place on a date night of some sort and was posted on TikTok, where it quickly racked up over 30 thousand views.

The endearing clip starts with the man looking seriously nervous at the beginning of the video. He slowly picks up the necessary movements for maximum vibes as it continues and eventually eases up.

A quick search of the challenge on the popular dance platform yields a combined video viewership of over 45 million views. Scrolling through the videos shows South Africans from all cultures partaking in the challenge.

South Africans really adored the delightful video. See the responses below:

Themodelnextdoor said:

"Homeboy caught on very fast."

Gogo Ngubozinyathela mentioned:

"The serious face"

S H E commented:

"Yazin he can stay I’ll speak to my Phara friends not to touch him jk."

Palesa Tengy posted:

"He killed it I cant even get to the second sign."

papi_luu shared:

"Now this is beautiful "

Nayleen Nomtee said:

"Thank you for the lessons ‍"

Khanyi_ngwane mentioned:

"This made me smile. Love this "

thabisoditabo commented:

"Love it."

NandiWalls shared:

"His face came to play"

Source: Briefly News