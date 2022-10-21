A voluptuous woman flaunted her beautiful curves, and she shook what her mama gave her in a TikTok video

The gorgeous babe stopped at the petrol station during her night out in town and decided to dance for the camera

Mzansi people on the social media platform could not get enough of her beauty and passionate dance

A beautiful woman dances at a petrol station: Image: @fifiphuti/TikTok

Source: UGC

Beautiful Fifi Phuti decided to put on a dancing show for people at the petrol station. Her sultry performance was posted on TikTok, and people online thanked her for blessing their timelines with her captivating dance.

The stunner was wearing a shimmering bodysuit accentuating her curvy body, and Mzansi mentioned that she was lucky because some people pay for a body like hers.

Her figure seamlessly jiggled and swayed as she got down to Pabi Cooper's Wag a Bietjie. Netizens loved the video; some pointed out that the clip was playing repeatedly because of her fancy moves.

The post is currently making the rounds on social media, gathering many comments and likes.

Watch the full video below:

Read some of the comments from the video below:

@NdiLufuno posted:

"Can’t stop watching this. "

@naledimareka stated:

"The jumpsuit was made for you, stunner."

@applebottomness asked:

"My dear, where did you get that fit? Love it, and you're definitely rocking it."

@user4342630665404 suggested:

"My sis, you're beautiful. Please do it again, I was busy mopping the floor."

@khanyamlenzana added:

"I've watched this multiple times."

@Miss_song4 mentioned:

"Mntase you have the moves, beauty, and your outfit is breathtaking."

@mesh_2012 said:

"You have gained a follower. "

@preshhh26 commented:

"Full package babes."

