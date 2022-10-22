A Twitter user shared that her boyfriend committed suicide, and she discovered his body in their home

The woman expressed the relenting pain of losing the love of her life in such an undignified manner

Hundreds of Mzansi people online posted their heartfelt condolences and sent her comforting prayers

A grieving woman shares the pain of living without her boyfriend. Image: booogersugar/Twitter

Source: UGC

A Mzansi woman named Mihlali shared with her followers the trauma she experienced when she returned from work on Friday to find the love of her life hanging from the ceiling.

She said it's her first time going through the grieving process, and she needs an outlet because nothing she does eases the pain.

The young woman questioned God's grand plan because her partner's death did not make sense.

"He was such a beautiful man who lived his life so beautifully. So honest. Never ever hurt anyone, and he died like a DOG!"

Mzansi people online rallied around Mihlali and sent her comforting messages to help her to come to terms with the painful loss.

Some posted their stories about losing loved ones to suicide and that Mihlali should hold on to the idea that her boyfriend is now at peace.

Read one of her posts from her Twitter thread below.

Below are some comments from Mzansi people:

@Buhlendlangama1 wrote:

"I'm sorry for your loss sisi, it finally swallowed him. It's not selfishness, but an illness, not even the next person can understand it."

@Abraham_Hamabra posted:

"Condolences, but respect is important, my sister."

@FlackoMax shared:

"I understand his pain even more as somebody who struggles with suicidal thoughts. Wish I'd new him so we could support each other beacuse life changes. Mara, I believe it gets better. He was tired of fighting."

@Sli_Simelane added:

"I'm so sorry for your loss. I hope he has found peace, for I can imagine just how much whatever drove him to suicide stole it from him. I pray that you find comfort, strength and healing."

@Villancan mentioned:

"My deepest condolences to you. I similarly lost my partner last year and, 9 months later, my own brother. I know the pain you feel. Sending you peace and strength."

@simohk tweeted:

"One thing about South African men is they want to be the man of the house and pay for all the bills, while their wives have jobs that pay well. To a point, they can't ask for assistance from their wives. This strain alone can kill you." We are not druglords, finances are shared."

@YOLLAMguni added:

"I am so sorry for your loss. Please forgive him and let him rest One out of 10 people in this world thinks about suicide. I belong to the one who think about suicide all the time because of this cruel world. Let's not judge him because we never walked in his shoes."

