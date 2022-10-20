A lady shared how she fell pregnant in the final year of doing her LLB degree, which made Mzansi peeps proud of her resilience

Juggling a child while having to finish studies is difficult, to say the least, requiring tons of commitment and focus

South Africans had nothing but positivity to give to the woman, and some shared that they were in a similar position

A lady shared a brief story of how she fell pregnant in the final year of her LLB studies, and Mzansi was very proud of her resilience.

Source: UGC

lizekamabope7 shared her story via a video on TikTok while her adorable baby was wrapped behind her back. She dances around with him while captions flash by detailing her journey. There's another one that highlights what she had to go through as well:

"My baby was breastfeeding throughout and he still is"

An LLB is not a cake walk whatsoever. Peeps must put in serious hours to practice law, so having a baby that needs to be attended to a lot makes things even more difficult, making the hardworking lady wanting to take a gap year perfectly understandable.

South Africans were tremendously happy for the well-accomplished woman and shared their own experiences. See the responses below:

QueenAbigail said:

"Soon to be a permanent employee congratulations "

Ayanda mentioned:

"uDegree is not even bothered He's just minding his business "

Happyzulu asked:

"How did you deal with it though? I'm graduating next week I'm pregnant with my second baby first born is 11 years and no, I didn't plan this one not ok."

Mammie_Black shared:

"Congratulations mama Also, he is so cute"

zamamkhize497 posted:

"Congratulations siis!! Can't wait to post something like this next year September "

It’s just Lee commented:

"Gap year for who? You're a lawyer and super mom Congratulations "

khosie980 said:

"Is it possible to take a gap year in University I'm also thinking of taking it next year, I'm also pregnant."

Khumo Fit mentioned:

"Well done mommy ❤️"

mohlalaconstance4 shared

"This is me right now my body said no after c-section I couldn't force it I'll continue next year I've accepted this."

Source: Briefly News