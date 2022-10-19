A stressed mom sought out some advice about her pretty 12-year-old daughter getting attention from boys

Children coming to age is one of the most difficult times of parenting, the unpredictable nature of teenagers can be daunting

South African peeps had a lot to say about the super relatable subject matter, with many sharing the same fears

A stressed-out mom sought out advice about how to handle her pretty 12-year-old daughter getting attention from boys.

The three-minute clip was posted by PFAKX, who uploaded it on Facebook, where many concerned parents flocked to share what was happening with their children.

Kids turning into teenagers is something most parents dread because of how naughty they tend to be. The distressed mother talked about her daughter's looks quite a bit, even calling her "hot" in the video.

She also mentioned how the teacher at school told her that the daughter was getting attention, to which the mom eluded that her daughter might actually like it. The worried momma bear also thought her daughter would only date when she was 40.

Peeps across Mzansi understood what the concerned mom was going through and shared their own worries. See the responses below:

Tshepo Mokgwathi said:

"When did you start dating? Maybe she will take after you."

Luyanda Rumbu commented:

"My daughter is 9. She said to me the other day that boys are scared to talk to her because they are scared of me."

Precious Mubata mentioned:

"I understand how u feel, I also have a 14yr old who is very beautiful, and im scared every day because even some grown men hit on her. It makes me sick to my stomach."

Ndima Lasborn Magajane shared:

"Did she say her baby is hot and expect her not to date if she as a mother see "hot" weeeh bhatata‍♀️"

Nhlaka Nsele posted:

"I asked one of my friends what is that they see in a 14 - 16-year-olds, they said after 12 it's a lunch time then i decided to mind my own business"

Hlengiwe Ntshingila said:

"My daughter is only 8 years old, but I'm already scared when I look at her and the way she acts and talk."

Stone Comfort Jericho asked:

"40yrs? Really? When did you start dating?"

Nare Ryuug Mokgehle commented:

"I workout regularly, the moment I have a daughter, I'm becoming Brock Lesnar, I'm going to put on more muscles hahaha."

