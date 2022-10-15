A woman shared a collage of pictures to show the process of rebuilding her late grandmother's house

The loving granddaughter says she is dedicated to completing the massive project in honour of her grandmother

Many people online were touched by the heart-rendering video and congratulated the woman on her achievement thus far

A woman details the long process of rebuilding her grandmother's house. Image: @lulubengu10/TikTok

Source: UGC

They say there is nothing like a grandmother's love, and a lady on TikTok is going all out in remembering her gogo, who passed away. The lady has set out to rebuild her grandmother's home from scratch, and the process has been beautiful to watch for many people online.

The touching video of her labour of love touched many Mzansi folks, who expressed that they are left inspired to improve their own lives and of their loved ones.

Even though the lady said the process of rebuilding has been tough and she often felt like giving up, she encouraged people to stay the course on whatever goals they've set out for themselves.

Watch the full TikTok video below:

Read some comments from Mzansi people below:

@SickLifeThing said:

"I loved seeing this! Gogo is so proud of you because we all are over here. ❤️"

@Ofe Motiki mentioned:

"Congrats. Keep pushing. The strength is yours. "

@Theo-Philus added:

"Congratulations, I am highly inspired to work harder. My Dream is to do the same for my mom, but savings growing slowly."

@Nzamela stated:

"Good story to tell. It inspires me. Yes, we can do better in life if we are positive."

@Da Bongzz wrote:

"She is giving you strength to do all that well done."

@Nzamela shared:

"Will take this video and it inspires me. I am a security officer right now and also studied at UNISA. I want to make my life better."

@Ma2ula said:

"Well done! Keep shining."

@bathogirl commented:

"Wow well done may the lord give you strength and bless you."

@Pheladi_24 posted:

"This is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen on the internet."

