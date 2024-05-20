Who is Susan Crow? Get to know Tony Bennett's wife

Anthony Dominick Benedetto, known professionally as Tony Bennett, was an American jazz and traditional pop singer. He was also a painter, having created works under the name Anthony Benedetto. Following his impressive and successful career, most fans were curious about his love life. Discover more about Bennett's spouse, Susan Crow.

Susan and Tony met at one of his concerts when she was 19. They have a 40-year age difference. Photo: @Brad Barket (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tony Bennett was one of the most legendary singers in pop and Jazz, and he had a very successful career in the music industry. His hit songs include Cold, Cold Heart, Stranger in Paradise, I Left My Heart in San Francisco and Blue Velvet. Here is everything about his love life.

Susan Crow's profile summary

Full name Susan Crow Gender Female Date of birth September 9, 1966 Age 57 years (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth San Francisco, California, United States Current residence New York City, New York, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 69 kg (approx) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Blonde Parents Dayl Crow and Marion Crow Marital status Married Husband Tony Bennett (Deceased) University Fordham University, Columbia University Occupation Former teacher, Philanthropist Net worth $3 million (approx)

Who is Susan Crow?

Susan Crow is Tony Bennett's third wife. They first met in the late 1980s at one of Tony's concerts, where they started a romantic for more than 20 years before they solemnised their union in 2007.

Susan is a philanthropist and social activist who is more concerned with the welfare of children. Photo: @ Clive Brunskill (modified by author)

Source: UGC

1. Susan Crow's age is 57 years

Susan was born in San Francisco on September 9, 1966. Her parents are Marion and Dayl Crow.

2. Susan is a former teacher

Susan is a graduate of Fordham University and Columbia University's Teachers College. After her studies, she established Creative Artists Management in Manhattan, a firm that advised artists to manage their careers. Shortly after, she landed a teaching job at Fiorello H. LaGuardian High School of Music & Art.

3. Her mother met Bennett when she was pregnant with Susan

Susan is 40 years younger than Tony, and he once took a photo with Susan's parents, Dayl and Marion Crow, at a show in San Francisco when her mother was pregnant in 1966. Susan's parents were fans of the singer and attended one of his concerts in New York City.

4. She was Bennett's primary caregiver

After Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016, Susan stepped in as his primary caregiver. She served him up to his final moments, and his last words were how he loved his wife.

Susan Crow and husband Tony Bennett at The Cinema Society & Laura Mercier screening of Conviction at the Tribeca Grand Hotel in New York City. Photo by Charles Eshelman

Source: Getty Images

5. She co-founded an arts non-profit organisation

Tony and Susan founded Exploring the Arts in 1999. This non-profit organisation supports and promotes arts education in New York and Los Angeles schools. The Bennett family is also responsible for creating the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in New York.

6. She used to be in charge of a fan club

At 19, Susan became the president of Tony's fan club in San Francisco. She ceased to run the club when she became his wife.

What is the age difference between Tony Bennett and his wife?

Susan is nearly 40 years younger than her celebrity husband. They met when she was 19 and he was 58. However, the age difference between Tony Bennett and his wife was never an issue as they were very compatible and shared similar interests.

What was the cause of Tony Bennett's death?

Tony passed away on July 21, 2023, aged 96 years, just two weeks shy of his 97th birthday. There was no specific cause of his death, but he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016. His final performance, One Last Time, recorded at Radio City Music Hall, included Lady Gaga and officially aired on November 28, 2021.

Singer Tony Bennett and Susan Crow at the ASCAP Pied Piper Award celebration in honour of Quincy Jones at the Nokia Theatre in New York City. Photo by Brad Barket

Source: Getty Images

Where was Tony Bennett born?

Bennett was born on August 3, 1926, in the Astoria section of Queens, New York, into an Italian-American family. His father, Giovanni 'John' Benedetto, was a grocer, and his mother, Ann Maria, was a seamstress. Bennett was raised alongside his older brother, John, and sister, Mary.

Did Susan Crow have any children?

Susan and Tony married for over twelve years but had no children. However, Tony has four children from his previous marriages. His children are Antonia, Dae, Danny, and Joanna Bennett.

How many wives did Tony Bennett have?

Tony was married three times. He married artist Patricia Beech in 1952 but separated in 1965 due to the pressures of being too much on the road. They had two sons. He later married actress Sandra Grant in 1971, and they had two daughters. They later divorced, and he married Susan Crow in 2007.

How old was Susan Crow when she met Tony Bennett?

Tony Bennett and Susan Crow have had a decades-long relationship. They met when she was 19 years old at one of his concerts. They have a 40-year age difference.

Susan Benedetto and Tony Bennett at The 57th Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

How old was Tony Bennett's wife when he died?

Susan was born on September 9, 1966, while Tony died on July 21, 2023. Thus, she was 56 years old when her husband died.

How much is Tony Bennett's estate worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tony Bennett's net worth was $200 million at his death. He lived in an incredible 8,600-square-foot, 7-bedroom mansion in Marin County, California, and owned an apartment in New York City overlooking Central Park.

Above is everything you would love to know about Tony Bennett's wife, Susan Crow. The couple reportedly met at one of Tony's concerts when she was 19 and he was 58. Sadly, he passed away on July 21, 2023.

READ ALSO: Bobby Brown's net worth today: breaking down the star's fortune

Briefly.co.za published an article about Bobby Brown, an American singer and rapper famous as one of the pioneers of new jack swing, a fusion of hip hop and R&B. Some of the rapper's top hits include On Our Own, My Prerogative, Rock Wit'cha and Good Enough.

Following his impressive career in the music industry, most fans have been curious about the star's fortune. Discover Bobby Brown's net worth and facts about his financial portfolio.

Source: Briefly News