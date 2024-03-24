What happened to Apple Watts? LAHH star survives car accident

Apple Watt is an American TV personality, model and rapper renowned as a supporting cast member and protagonist on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood on seasons five and six. Watts has been passionate about music from a tender age, but she started as an exotic dancer and later transitioned into music and acting. Find out what happened to Apple Watts from Love and Hip Hop.

Apple was also known as the Queen of Los Angeles due to her dancing talent. However, she had a troubled childhood, having been brought up in a foster care system in South Central Los Angeles. Growing up, she struggled with self-destructive tendencies, which she attributed to her upbringing. So, what happened to Apple Watts, and why was she in the hospital?

Apple Watts' profile summary

Full name Jontelle Lafaye Watts Nickname Apple Watts Gender Female Date of birth May 16, 1985 Age 38 years (in 2024) Place of birth Alta Loma, California Country United States Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Birth sign Taurus Religion Christian Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Mother Henri Underwood Joyce Sibling Kapone Red Children Richard, Kali, and Miyaki Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 58 kg (approx) College University of Nevada, Las Vegas El Camino College Profession Model, Actress, Singer and Television Personality Social media Instagram Net worth $1 million to $2 million

How old is Apple Watts?

Apple, whose real name is Jontelle Lafaye Watts (age 38 years in 2024), was born on May 16, 1985, in Alta Loma, California, United States of America. She holds American citizenship and stands at a height of 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Apple Watts' family

Her mother is Henri Underwood Joyce, and she is a homemaker. When Apple was young, her parents separated, and her mother tied the knot with John Watts, a small worker in a local shop. She has a brother named Kapone Red and a cousin, Bailey.

Apple Watts' education

Apple attended high school in Alta Loma, later enrolled at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. She has also attended El Camino College.

Does Apple Watts have children?

The celebrity dancer has three children, two sons and a daughter named Richard, Kali and Miyaki. Details about their whereabouts have not been shared.

Is Apple Watts dating?

Apple is currently single, but she has been in several relationships. She was in a relationship with Ty Turtle, a basketball player for Juan Aldama Aguamieleros. In 2018, she got cosy with Maurice, but no further details about their relationship are available.

What happened to Apple Watts?

Apple was driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas on a Wednesday morning on March 24, 2022, when her Mercedes collided with a Ford F-250 pickup truck, causing her car to flip and roll down multiple times. Luckily, she was rescued by well-wishers before her vehicle caught fire.

Apple was air-lifted to a University Medical Center in Las Vegas, where she was confirmed to have sustained severe injuries, including a broken spine and a fractured skull.

On March 30, she reportedly underwent successful neck surgery, and she was able to breathe on her own, but she was still unresponsive and not opening her eyes. She later underwent further surgeries, and she was in a stable condition.

Feud with her sister

A few weeks after the accident, Apple's sister, Dominique Flournoy, set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Apple's medical and rehabilitation costs. It later turned out that Dominique stole part of the money.

In an interview with The Shade Room, Apple disclosed how her sister mistreated her while caring for her and also stole from her. However, Dominique denied the allegations.

Will Apple Watts ever walk again?

By June 2023, Apple could walk without an aid, although she was still under physical therapy. By now, she must be back on her feet and living normally.

How is Apple Watts doing now?

The reality television star has not been active in the media since her fatal accident. However, it is believed her condition has improved significantly.

Apple Watts' career

Apple rose to fame as an exotic dancer at 21 under Ms. Apple Bottom. She used to work as a video vixen for top artists such as Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, Frank Ocean, and YG.

While she earned recognition for her exotic dancing, it affected her career as an inspiring hip-hop artist. However, she managed to sail through.

Reality TV

Watts's skills as a dancer landed her on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Season 5, where she works with A1 to push her rap career. The show chronicles her struggles to break out of stripping and into the music industry.

Besides appearing in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Apple has been featured in several music videos, including Future's Wicked. She also founded her clothing line business in August 2020.

What is Apple Watts' net worth?

According to CitiMuzik and Eric-Singer, Apple has a net worth of between $1 million and $2 million. She derives her earnings from her career in the entertainment industry and her business.

Above is everything we know about what happened to Apple Watts. Her story of overcoming adversity and perseverance is enthralling as she shares her journey from the depths of a devastating car accident to her current state of recovery.

