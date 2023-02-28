Songstress Shakira broke up with her husband of 11 years, Gerard Pique in June 2022, with claims of infidelity

Shakira released a diss track titled Te Felicito aimed at her cheating hubby, insinuating another woman had been staying at her house while she was away

The musician went on a scathing attack aimed at Pique and his new lover and also placed a life-sized doll resembling a witch facing her former mother-in-law's house

Shakira has hit out at Clara Chia, the new woman warming the singer's ex-hubby's bed.

Shakira has slammed her ex-husband Gerard Piqué's new lover months after breaking up.

Shakira strengthened after split

The musician noted that she had been made stronger after she broke up with the decorated Barcelona FC defender.

According to Daily Mail, Shakira said she realised she could be self-sufficient and complete without a man.

In June 2022, the football star, 36, and Shakira, 47, after 11 years together. He later went public with his new 23-year-old heartthrob on Instagram.

Shakira said in an interview:

"I’ve always been emotionally quite dependent on men, I’ve fallen in love with love, and I think I’ve been able to understand that story from another perspective, and today I am sufficient on my own."

She added:

"When a woman has to face life’s battles, she comes out stronger." Further saying, "I feel complete because I depend on myself, and I have two children who depend on me, and that means I have to be stronger than a lioness."

The musician stated that her strength has come from experiencing loss, tolerating frustrations and understanding that you never always get what you want from life.

"There are dreams that are broken, and you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and put yourself together again, and also be an example to my children," Shakira said.

Ongoing divorce

On Friday, September 23, 2022, Briefly News reported that Shakira opened up on handling divorce from her estranged hubby, maintaining she was only thinking of her kids.

The hitmaker said she's committed to protecting her two sons, whom she shares with the footballer.

Shakira said she constantly has paparazzi camped outside her house, making things hard for her and the boys.

Shakira found out about Gerard Pique’s cheating with jar of eaten strawberry jam in the fridge

In a related story, Briefly News reported internationally singer Shakira reportedly discovered her ex-lover footballer Gerard Pique's affair by finding a clue hidden in their fridge.

Shakira, 45, has alluded to this in one of her music videos. According to Daily Mail, the singer found out her ex was having an affair when discovered a jar of strawberry jam had been eaten while she was away.

