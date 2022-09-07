A group of South Africa's elite drifters and spinners, including the newly-crowned back-to-back Red Bull Shay'iMoto champion Sam Sam, will descend on Msinga

The 11th annual Msinga Driftkhana takes place on 1 October 2022 at the Mphelankani Entertainment Centre in Umsinga

Mzansi's top and emerging talents will perform various stunts in high-revving cars in an arena exclusively built for spinning and drifting

Make a date with South Africa's top spinners and drifters for the 11th edition of the Msinga Driftkhana on 1 October 2022 at the Mphelankani Entertainment Centre in Umsinga.

Veteran drifter and organiser of the 11 Msinga Driftkhana Simanga Mabaso says the drivers will feed off the 5 000 capacity crowds' energy. Image: Fanfare multimedia

The driver line-up for this year's tyre-screeching event includes the recently crowned back-to-back Red Bull Shay'iMoto champion Sam Sam, 2022 Shay'iMoto runner-up Austin, King of Spin Magesh Ndaba, Reece, Eddie Boy, Kayle, Lefa, Mahonie, Stacey, KB, Sphe, Preeshu and Rey.

Briefly News chatted exclusively to organiser Simanga Mabaso, a well-respected businessman from the Msinga area, who said:

"The drivers are very excited especially because the event is hosted in Umsinga, a previously disadvantaged community where they'd only see the sport from afar."

This year's event sees a new partner with the Umvoti Local Municipality agreeing to host a pre-party at Lake Merthley in Greytown.

One of the youngest drivers to compete at the Msinga Driftkhana is Kayle, from Pietermaritzburg, and he told Briefly News:

"I'll be Msinga with my V8 and new M50, this only happens once a year, so please don't miss out. It's one of the best venues in SA, and when I go there, I know the support is amazing and I can't wait to go spinning."

Viral video shows talented 12-year-old boy spinner drifting a BMW E3O, Mzansi says he has skills

Briefly News reported that 12-year-old Shane Green Junior is setting the spinning scene on fire with incredible performances showing off his car control.

He is the son of well-known drifter Shane Green, a man widely known in Mzansi's drifting circles.

A video of the Cape Town youngster spinning a BMW E30 in Kuruman, Northern Cape, has been watched over 1,4 million times on YouTube, and many viewers commented on the boy's talent.

The video in question took place at the Spring Spin Bash in Kuruman tTeam Saluki hostedluki on Saturday, 31 October 2020.

The crew showcases the youngster's talent and, according to the Junior's Facebook page, Shane Green Junior- The Spinner, he has been spinning since he was nine years old. His passion is driving. However, his mother states that education comes first.

