Musician, songwriter and singer Lady Du is also on the move performing at gigs and making her fans happy

The South African Amapiano singer, songwriter, and DJ is enjoying the fruits of her labour and purchased an R3 million Mercedes-Benz G-Class

The 31-year-old musician posted a pic of her luxury SUV whip on social media, and the post received almost 85 000 'likes'

Lady Du's hard work as an Amapiano singer, songwriter and DJ has paid off handsomely.

Lady Du has over one million followers on social media, and her fans adore her music. Image: Instagram / Twitter

The Vosloorus-born DJ has garnered a large following on social media, which she uses to advertise her gigs. Her career started as young as nine years old.

According to zaCelebs.com, the 31-year-old's work as a singer, songwriter and DJ in the music industry has allowed her to buy an R3 million Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Check out a post of the cool whip below:

According to Mercedes-Benz, the G-Class is built in Graz, Austria and is powered by a 3.0-litre turbodiesel engine with 243kW and 700Nm.

It has a top speed of 210km/h and can reach 100km/h from a standstill in 6.4 seconds. It has a nine-speed G-Tronic gearbox and four-wheel drive.

