Generations: The Legacy star Brenda Mhlongo is a mother of three grown children, but she doesn't look like it

Brenda's children are carbon copies of her, particularly Snikiwe Mhlongo, who is making a name for herself in the South African entertainment industry

Snikiwe is a fashionista who posts sizzling snaps on Instagram and YouTube vlogs detailing the process behind the stunning outfits she wears on social media

Brenda Mhlongo and her daughter Snikiwe Mhlongo have a striking resemblance. Image: @snimhlongo and @brendamhlongo

Source: Instagram

Brenda Mhlongo, a South African actress, could easily be mistaken for being in her 20s. It always comes as a surprise when peeps learn she's a mother to grown children.

The 41-year-old actress, best known for her role as Nandi on Generations: The Legacy, has a daughter who is making her mark in the entertainment industry. In total, she has three kids.

Snikiwe Mhlongo is in her early 20s and working hard to establish herself as a fashionista and social media content creator. Her Instagram page alone illustrates her star quality.

Here are sizzling snaps posted by Snikiwe Mhlongo on Instagram:

The stunner's immaculate fashion sense and insightful but fun vlogs on YouTube are enough to prove that she is her own person despite her mother's huge influence.

Snikiwe Mhlongo shared the following vlog on YouTube:

Brenda Mhlongo's daughter Snikiwe Mhlongo graduates

Snikiwe Mhlongo possesses both intelligence and beauty. According to ZAlebs, Brenda Mhlongo's daughter graduated in 2019. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Cape Town.

Brenda Mhlongo gushed on Twitter about the once-in-a-lifetime precious moment, reports ZAlebs. She uploaded a photo of herself beaming with happiness and Snikiwe proudly wearing a graduation gown.

Brenda Mhlongo shared the following breathtaking snaps on Twitter:

