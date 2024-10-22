A woman shared a TikTok video showing her love language through an act of service for her husband

The footage featured her washing her husband’s feet after he came home from a hard day of work

The heartwarming clip sparked a debate on the social media platform about what people would and wouldn't do for love

Mzansi can’t stop talking about one woman’s loving gesture towards her husband shown on TikTok.

This isn’t your average “how was your day” kind of love; this woman decided to go all out by showing her man some care after a tough day at work.

Showing love through acts of service

She’s seen washing her husband’s feet while he’s lying stomach-down on the bed in a video on the TikTok page @khadijahr81. It's clear she’s all about acts of service as her love language.

The wife, with all the humility and love in her heart, wrote on the video: “After a long busy day, he deserves everything.”

SA weighs in on kind gesture

The footage gained over 100k views on the platform and got people talking about what they would do or wouldn't do for their partners. Some praised the thoughtful lady.

@Amnah123 mentioned:

"When your man treats well, it happens naturally. 🥰🥰 Mashallah sister."

@Sheila wrote:

"I did this and he still cheated."

@єςђ๏ stated:

"I would do this only for my mother if she was alive and drink that water. 😳 Never for a man or woman.

@Kay202306 commented:

"Mmmh, God have mercy on me because angeke. 🥺🥺🥺🥺"

@Ranjha said:

"These are the type of women who deserves the world. 🌍"

@DutchessNongoloza typed:

"That time his thinking about umuntu wakhe wamampela. I'm sorry Sentle Andile messed me up. 😪"

@SaneleNgubane wrote:

"The comments are sending me bandla. People need to heal and believe in love again. 😩❤️"

@MalikAwan added:

"Good girl, show him the love you have for him. 🥰"

