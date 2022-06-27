Two videos of motorists using 'fuel tabs' to make their petrol stretch further have gone viral on Tik Tok

Many users commented by warning those who were promoting the tablets use that it could damage their cars' internal parts

Experts have said motorists should steer clear of misfuelling, which means putting in the correct type of fuel but also adding foreign objects to fuel tanks

Two videos of South Africans popping pills into their cars' fuel tanks saying it has fuel-saving qualities have gone viral.

A video of a woman putting a pill into a car that she says boosts a car's performance and saves fuel. Image: Tik Tok / Getty

One of the videos has over 700 000 views and shows a woman at a fuel station with her Volkswagen Golf.

She indicates her car has a fuel range of 80km and then proceeds to pop a pill that costs R100 into the fuel tank before the attendant fills the car.

According to IOL, the woman in the video says:

"It boosts the engine and performance"

The rise in alternative methods of saving fuel comes after South Africa is experiencing its highest fuel price yet. The current price for 93 unleaded is R23.94 and 95 unleaded is R24.17, according to MyBroadBand.

Another price increase is on the cards due to the instability of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to BusinessTech.

Arrive Alive's Johan Jonck speaking exclusively to Briefly News says:

"We warn motorists of using all types of misfuelling... when in doubt do not use them. Listen to the vehicle experts and be cautious of fake news and gimmicks."

The second video shows a man speaking to the camera while he has the pill at the fuel station and says it saves fuel.

